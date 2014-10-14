West Bank mosque set on fire in suspected price tag attack

A mosque in a Palestinian village near the city of Nablus was torched and vandalized in a suspected “price-tag” attack overnight Monday.

Pictures taken at the scene in Akraba showed serious fire damage to the ground floor, as well as graffiti reading “price tag” and “Tapuah is Kahane” – the latter an apparent reference to the nearby Jewish settlement of Tapuah and to Meir Kahane, the ultra-nationalist rabbi who was assassinated in New York in 1990.

The word “Kahane” was misspelled, and the word “tag” appeared to have been written initially as “taz” in Tuesday pictures of the scene.Akraba Mayor Ayman Fouzi told The Jerusalem Post that locals were “shocked and frustrated by this incident,” which he blamed on “settlers who entered the village from the southwest.

”He said the fire had been set around 2 a.m. and that locals had rushed to the scene and quickly put it out, preventing further damage or injuries.

In July, a Palestinian field was set alight in Akraba in another suspected “price-tag” incident. Nearby, “revenge” and “price tag” were found spray-painted on a wall.Last week, in a field outside Nablus, two Israelis were arrested after allegedly attacking a group of Palestinians picking olives. One of the Palestinians, a woman, required medical attention after the attack.