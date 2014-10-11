A number of settlers from the the West Bank settlement of Tapuah attacked Palestinian olive-harvesters on Saturday, police said. The attack took place in Kfar Yasuf. Police said that the attackers lightly injured a woman by hitting her with a stick. The victim was evacuated to hospital.
IDF forces arrested two minors at the scene who refused to identify themselves and police were investigating the incident.
Two arrested after West Bank settlers attack Palestinian olive-harvesters
