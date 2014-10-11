Newsvine

Hippocrates of Cos

About It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain an Idea without accepting it - Aristotle Articles: 1 Seeds: 646 Comments: 7973 Since: Jul 2010

Two arrested after West Bank settlers attack Palestinian olive-harvesters

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Hippocrates of Cos View Original Article: JPost.com
Seeded on Sat Oct 11, 2014 2:32 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A number of settlers from the the West Bank settlement of Tapuah attacked Palestinian olive-harvesters on Saturday, police said. The attack took place in Kfar Yasuf. Police said that the attackers lightly injured a woman by hitting her with a stick. The victim was evacuated to hospital.

IDF forces arrested two minors at the scene who refused to identify themselves and police were investigating the incident.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

Newsvine.com will be shutting down October 1st, 2017. Thanks for your support! Read more about it.

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor