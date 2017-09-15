WATCH: Ben Shapiro Eviscerates Abortion Argument PART 1

On Thursday night, after much leftist hysteria and some $600,000 spent on security later, Daily Wire Editor-in-Chief Ben Shapiro finally gave his highly-anticipated “Say No to Campus Thuggery” speech at the University of California, Berkeley.

As usual, Shapiro ended his speech with a question-and-answer segment in which leftists are told to go to the front of the line at the conservative intellectual’s request.

A couple of way-too-confident leftists came at Shapiro with abortion arguments they thought would for sure stump the conservative. Of course, they were sorely mistaken and quickly eviscerated by the speaker with ease.