Hundreds Protested Against Trump's DACA Decision Outside His New York Hotel

Protesters gathered in midtown Manhattan near Trump International Hotel on Saturday to protest the president’s decision to end DACA, the Obama-era program that protected some young undocumented immigrants from immigration.

At least 1,000 demonstrators turned out for the protest, a police officer told BuzzFed News, which began at 2 p.m. ET.

Some in the crowd were DACA recipients themselves, while others were marching on behalf of family or friends who have benefited from the program.

"It angers me that our government is trying to take her future away," said Jeff Mummert of his niece, who is a DACA recipient.