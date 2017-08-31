Melania's shoes -- Media heels kick up a controversy about the first lady's footwear | Fox News

Nike taught us that, “It’s gotta be the shoes.” Nearly 30 years later, the media are following that advice to the point of insanity, freaking out because the first lady wore high heels on her visit to flood-stricken Houston.

Politico, The New York Times, The Washington Post and Vanity Fair all went as low as they could go -- all the way to the floor -- to attack Melania Trump. Readers were astonished at how ridiculous the media were willing to be to savage team Trump.

Here’s how they decided to play footsie with Melania: Politico’s “Melania's stiletto sideshow,” Vanity Fair’s “What Not to Wear to a natural disaster,”and, the Times’s “a symbol for what many see as the disconnect between the Trump administration and reality.”