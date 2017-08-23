Switching Robert Lee off Virginia creates its own controversy for ESPN

ESPN executives were leery of the public reaction if play-by-play announcer Robert Lee called the Sept. 2 game between Virginia and William & Mary. The game takes place in Charlottesville, Va., site of protests two weekends ago that included debate about the potential removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

But switching Lee to another game created its own controversy for ESPN.

“As a boss, you need to consider all angles when making decisions,” former Fox Sports executive Rick Jaffe told USA TODAY Sports. “There are so many things nowadays that offend people, and social media has made it easy for people to go on the attack. That said, I really don’t understand this decision.

“If ESPN never brings this up, in my opinion, absolutely nothing would have happened if Robert Lee had called the UVA-William & Mary game. It would have been a non-issue.”

Instead, ESPN was left to explain the reasoning behind its decision to give Lee — who has announced Siena men’s basketball games since 2000 and enters his second season as an ESPN broadcaster — the choice to switch to another game next weekend. Lee opted out of the Virginia-William & Mary game and will call Youngstown State vs. the University of Pittsburgh.